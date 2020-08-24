We continue waiting for the GOLD(Nesara/Gesara) instead try End this Plandemic?

So months pass by and we continue only with promisses of GOLD=Devil, that never comes and the Mask (the new Normal) continues. So First i care for my health second for the money. I know manny of you dont agree to me and want in first your GOLD or worst-(Digital Money=Elite-Cabal money plan), but what you guys going do with money or Gold if you dont have Freedom neither stores to buy? You going swallow the GOLD to feed your family??? What change for us people in this last months? The Cabal plan continues in action and as usual we only have fake prophets and fake promesses. Trust only in God! Dont put no man above God!