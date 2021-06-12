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Paranormal Karen's Podcast ep 70 w/ Bootsy Greenwood
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12 views • June 12, 2021
Thanks so much to Karen Rontowski for having me on her show 'Paranormal Karen' --this is a Re-upload, so subscribe to her youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdAZT4wJOd95sYw59enattw - her show is amazing! She's funny and into some really wild stuff. Give her a like and hit the red subscribe button! Really recommend checking out her work! It's amazing how Transurfing fits in with so many other philosophies and ideas. Thanks for being a subscriber! Be sure to check out the link to Karen's channel above and subscribe and rate her podcast on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/paranormal-karen/id1355169056 and
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5xR6FDKyal1ffQliD4VN6e
Wanna find and implement your life's purpose? Click HERE: https://calendly.com/bootsygreenwood/discovery-call
Thanks for Watching! Download my free ebook at https://bootsygreenwood.com - access my exclusive weekly podcast at https://www.patreon.com/bootsygreenwood
Follow me instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bootsygreenwood
http://www.gumroad.com/bootsygreenwood
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5xR6FDKyal1ffQliD4VN6e
Wanna find and implement your life's purpose? Click HERE: https://calendly.com/bootsygreenwood/discovery-call
Thanks for Watching! Download my free ebook at https://bootsygreenwood.com - access my exclusive weekly podcast at https://www.patreon.com/bootsygreenwood
Follow me instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bootsygreenwood
http://www.gumroad.com/bootsygreenwood
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