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You Won’t Believe What They Admitted on the News in 1971 - TRUTH STREAM
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124 views • July 28, 2020
Even this far back in time they were purging the honest researchers. Think about how much time the corrupt medical establishment has been working on this. Are we going to submit and just take their DNA or RNA vaccines? Evil people will surround themselves with other evil people as a hedge. Deliberate suppression of test results. Were working on a century of lies and deceit.
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