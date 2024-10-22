Kazan: Mahmoud Abbas (President, State of Palestine & the Palestinian Nat'l Authority) arrived in Kazan to participate in the BRICS summit

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mahmoud Abbas arrived in Kazan to participate in the BRICS summit, according to the Palestinian agency WAFA.
(President of the State of Palestine and the Palestinian National Authority)
Adding, many others have arrived:
President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro has arrived in Kazan for the BRICS summit, TASS correspondent reports.