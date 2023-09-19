Common Sense Ohio Show 9-15-23

On the latest episode of the Common Sense Ohio podcast, we hear stories of service and sacrifice from Lima Company and connect with amazing individuals like Kelly Jones-Swenson from The Eyes Of Freedom and Stephen Walter, former Marine, and Columbus police officer. It was an absolute honor to be a part of this discussion on bravery, dedication, and the importance of remembering our veterans. 🇺🇸

Here are the 2 key takeaways from our conversation:

1️⃣ Memorializing the Fallen: The powerful story of Anita Miller and her eight-foot oil paintings honoring fallen soldiers from Lima Company. The Lima Company Memorial exhibit travels across the country, thanks to the support of R+L Carriers, and allows thousands of people to pay their respects. It's a reminder of the importance of remembering and honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

2️⃣ The Challenges of Military Service: From inadequate protection in amp tracks during Operation Iraqi Freedom to the mental health struggles faced by veterans such as PTSD, our conversation highlights the challenges our servicemen and women face both during and after their deployments. It's crucial that we provide the support and resources needed to help them transition back into civilian life.

Gain a deeper understanding of the sacrifices made by our veterans and the need for continued support. Let's remember and honor their service while working towards a better future for our heroes. 🙌

Also mentioned in the podcast...

The Ohio Veterans and Fraternal Charitable Coalition (the OVFCC) is the voice of 2.6 million members and their families who are active in more than 1,700 posts and clubs throughout the State of Ohio. The OVFCC advocates for policy, legislation, rules, and regulations that impact the daily lives of veterans and fraternal organizations, and the charities that they support, in the state of Ohio!