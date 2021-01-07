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3NBSportsAMP - Athlete Marketing Platform presents Lavar Jonhson aka "2"
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5 views • January 07, 2021
The athletic recruiting process is hard enough. Add in the c-word, lockdowns, NCAA dead periods and delays in sports and its even harder.
If you have kids, grandchildren, nieces, nephews or cousins then you know what I'm talking about.
But there is a solution🎯
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾📽👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾
3NBSportsAMP 📽 can professionally create anything to tell your story an help you get athletic scholarships
3NBSportsAMP...........is The Preeminent Recruiting Solution providing Recruiting Lifestyle & Highlight Videos
Professionally bridging the gap between athletes and scholarship opportunities in today’s digital recruiting environment .
https://www.3NBSportsAMP.com
https://www.instagram.com/3NBSportsAMP
https://www.twitter.com/3NBSportsAMP
833.362.8246 (call and text)
[email protected]
If you have kids, grandchildren, nieces, nephews or cousins then you know what I'm talking about.
But there is a solution🎯
👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾📽👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾👇🏾
3NBSportsAMP 📽 can professionally create anything to tell your story an help you get athletic scholarships
3NBSportsAMP...........is The Preeminent Recruiting Solution providing Recruiting Lifestyle & Highlight Videos
Professionally bridging the gap between athletes and scholarship opportunities in today’s digital recruiting environment .
https://www.3NBSportsAMP.com
https://www.instagram.com/3NBSportsAMP
https://www.twitter.com/3NBSportsAMP
833.362.8246 (call and text)
[email protected]
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