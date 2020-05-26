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'The Five' honors America's fallen heroes on Memorial Day
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1 view • May 26, 2020
'The Five' gives a heartfelt message to those who made the 'ultimate sacrafice for their country, as well as people currently on the front lines of coronavirus. #FoxNews #TheFive
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