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Dr. Julie, Vaccine NANDATE is WRONG??
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494 views • September 08, 2021
"Ethics 101. Dr. Julie Ponesse, professor of Ethics at the University of Western Ontario, provides a lesson in courage and integrity."
On September 7, 2021, Julie Ponesse, Ethics Professor Huron College University of Western, London, ON Canada was dismissed for not submitting to medical experimentation.
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On September 7, 2021, Julie Ponesse, Ethics Professor Huron College University of Western, London, ON Canada was dismissed for not submitting to medical experimentation.
Please follow me on Telegram, Brighteon,
Rumble and youtube
👇
https://youtube.com/channel/UCta-hAlOCUp7SnFsUhY6Ocw
Rumble: 👇
https://rumble.com/c/c-402815
Telegram
https://t.me/ConservativeBlogger
https://www.brighteon.com/67f6417f-6758-4056-805c-a127c51bd6a0
https://rumble.com/vm95rd-dr.-julie-vaccine-mandate-is....html
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