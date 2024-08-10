A Man Asks Cops What The 5 Points of 1st Ammendment Are - Watch What Happens

This video is enlightening because the fact is cops have very little power except for the power we give them. This is evidenced by the way we see ordinary people handling cops in this video.

Stay calm and know the common law. There are few cops who will mess with you if they recognize you as someone with knowledge and no fear.







I found this on Odysee. I have no affiliation with the original creator.



https://odysee.com/@januszkowalskii1979:e/Secret-Civics---Traffic-Stop-Breakdown-(Common-Law)-pt2:e





