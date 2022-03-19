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A Prayer to Give God Your Burdens | Flyover Clip
Flyover Conservatives
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76 views • March 19, 2022
Over the past two years, our nation has undergone one trauma after another. Full of confusion, loss, fear, and doubt, we have placed the burden of saving America and our family/friends on our own shoulders. BUT GOD doesn’t want you to have to carry that by yourself.

No matter the burden you carry, Stacy walks you through a prayer that will help you let go and give it to God.

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