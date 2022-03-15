© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justice for American Mercenary in Ukraine
Follow
0
Share
Report
91 views • March 15, 2022
"An American mercenary experienced the brutal attitude of Ukrainian Nazis and the power of Russian weapons. This is a well-deserved reward for the pathetic mercenary.
An American mercenary told about the huge losses among US and British mercenaries and about the swinish attitude of Ukrainian nationalists. He joined the Georgian Legion and wanted to fight on the side of Bandera Ukraine. But he had to flee to Poland in an ambulance, wearing a Red Cross vest, so his Nazi buddies wouldn't send him to the front or shoot him on the spot."
- Essence of Time International
An American mercenary told about the huge losses among US and British mercenaries and about the swinish attitude of Ukrainian nationalists. He joined the Georgian Legion and wanted to fight on the side of Bandera Ukraine. But he had to flee to Poland in an ambulance, wearing a Red Cross vest, so his Nazi buddies wouldn't send him to the front or shoot him on the spot."
- Essence of Time International
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.