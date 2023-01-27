ΠΑΣΧΑ* ☦"ΜΗ ΤΟΥ ΖΗΤΑΣ ΤΙΠΟΤΑ.ΝΟΙΩΣΕ ΜΟΝΟ ΤΟΝ ΠΟΝΟ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΝΩ ΣΤΟΝ ΣΤΑΥΡΟ.ΜΕΓΑΛΗ ΕΒΔΟΜΑΔΑ | Π.ΤΟΥΛΑΤΟΣ

🙏☦Ο ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ ΓΝΩΡΙΖΕΙ ΤΙ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΑΝΑΓΚΗ ΠΡΙΝ ΤΟΥ ΤΟ ΖΗΤΗΣΟΥΜΕ...ΠΑΡΌΛΑ ΑΥΤΑ ΟΛΟΙ ΜΑΣ ΠΑΜΕ ΚΑΤΩ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΣΤΑΥΡΟ ΤΙΣ ΗΜΕΡΕΣ ΤΟΥ ΠΑΣΧΑ,ΤΩΝ ΠΑΘΩΝ ΤΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΟΤΑΝ ΕΚΕΙΝΟΣ ΠΟΝΑΕΙ,ΥΠΟΦΕΡΕΙ,ΟΤΑΝ ΠΡΟΔΟΘΗΚΕ ΑΠΟ ΟΛΟΥΣ ΕΜΕΙΣ ΑΝΤΙ ΝΑ ΤΟΝ ΑΙΣΘΑΝΘΟΥΜΕ ΕΣΤΩ ΚΑΙ ΛΙΓΟ,ΝΑ ΝΟΙΩΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΠΟΝΟ ΤΟΥ,ΤΟΥ ΖΗΤΑΜΕ ΧΑΡΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΥΛΙΚΑ ΑΓΑΘΑ..... ΜΗ ΑΠΟΡΡΕΙΤΕ ΜΕΡΙΚΕΣ ΦΟΡΕΣ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΟΤΑΝ ΖΗΤΑΜΕ ΚΑΤΙ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΘΕΟΝ ΔΕΝ ΜΑΣ ΤΟ ΔΙΝΕΙ...ΓΙΑΤΙ ΔΕΝ ΤΟΝ ΝΟΙΩΣΑΜΕ ΠΟΤΕ ΚΑΙ ΤΟΝ ΘΥΜΟΜΑΣΤΕ ΜΟΝΟΝ ΟΤΑΝ ΤΟΝ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΑΝΑΓΚΗ...ΑΡΑ ΔΕΝ ΤΟΝ ΑΓΑΠΑΜΕ ΠΡΑΓΜΑΤΙΚΑ...😥🪔 ΜΗ ΓΕΝΟΙΤΟ! Πηγή βίντεο Heliosradio,Panagiotis Toulatos Ολόκληρη η εκπομπή Νεμεσις εδώ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=suBik...
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.