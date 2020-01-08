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Βιντεο ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ η ΙΣΛΑΜΙΚΗ ΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ ΜΟΥΣΟΥΛΜΑΝΩΝ σε ΕΥΡΩΠΗ & ΔΥΣΗ
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133 views • January 08, 2020
ΒΙΝΤΕΟ ΝΤΟΚΟΥΜΕΝΤΟ με την ΑΝΕΞΕΛΕΓΚΤΗ ΠΑΡΑΝΟΜΗ ΕΙΣΒΟΛΗ των ΜΟΥΣΟΥΛΜΑΝΩΝ στην ΕΥΡΩΠΗ & το ΠΟΛΥΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΙΚΟ ΧΑΟΣ που ΕΠΙΚΡΑΤΕΙ απο την ΕΠΕΛΑΣΗ του ΙΣΛΑΜ & τον ΝΟΜΟ ΣΑΡΙΑ που δεν ειναι μονο ΘΡΗΣΚΕΙΑ αλλα ΠΟΛΙΤΙΚΟ ΣΥΣΤΗΜΑ που ΑΓΝΟΟΥΝ οι περισσοτεροι.ΑΦΥΠΝΙΣΗ ΟΛΩΝ να ΣΩΘΕΙ η ΕΛΛΑΔΑ η ΕΥΡΩΠΗ & ο ΠΟΛΙΤΙΣΜΟΣ απο το ΧΑΟΣ που ηδη εξελισσεται.
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