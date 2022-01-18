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SONOR AND (5G) FREQUENCY IS KILLING WHALES AND ALL SEA LIFE PART 2 - WAKE UP YOU FOOLS !!
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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229 views • January 18, 2022
Sonar Victims (2003) - The American Navy prides itself on its sophisticated equipment. However damning new evidence suggests that this technology is damaging marine ecology. A beaked whale flounders in distress off the coast of the Bahamas. Within hours, 15 more mammals are beached along the same coastline. Marine biologists proved that the US Navy's high intensity sonar had severely damaged the mammals' brains and ears, causing them to beach themselves. They were able to obtain a temporary injunction preventing the Navy from using this sonar system. However, the Pentagon recently mounted a campaign to gain military exemption from all environmental controls. - With the Implementation of 5G systems all over the world and in the oceans, the consequences are far more deadly than we first thought
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