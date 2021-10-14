X22 REPORT: Transparency & Prosecution Is The Way Forward, Truth Works, Harvest

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Transparency & Prosecution Is The Way Forward, Truth Works, Harvest
The patriots are showing the people the truth. As people see it and live they realize that the [DS] plan is not going to benefit them in the end. To move forward people will need to see prosecutions and it must be completely transparent. October the hunters moon and it's time to harvest. The people are seeing through the [DS] charade, they no longer believe the pandemic, border, economy etc. narrative. People are thinking logically and it is spreading across the globe. The population is waking up at an accelerated pace.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.