Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
19th AZK: “ Legal bankruptcy – what now? With practical examples Heinz Raschein | www.kla.tv/27615
channel image
Kla.TV - English
139 Subscribers
9 views
Published 15 hours ago

Heinz Raschein, retired lawyer and notary, attested to the bankruptcy of the Swiss legal system at the 19th AZK. He presents his assessment clearly, using the Federal Constitution, its revision, the Covid laws and lawsuits filed, among other things. He courageously says what others shy away from. A call to all for personal responsibility and civil courage!

 

👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27615

👉 Video Text & Sources:  www.kla.tv/27615/pdf


▬▬▬▬ SOURCES / LINKS ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬

https://www.anti-zensur.info

Keywords
responsibilitylegal systemazkivo sasekklatvcivil courage

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket