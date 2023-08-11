Create New Account
Get in touch with me to speak to your welding students, and more!
Gerald W. Brister, Welder
I have a calling to help the next generation of welders become the best they can be.  Whether it's speaking on podcasts, in your welding classrooms, at your welding conferences, or in your homeschool/coop classrooms.  Email me at [email protected] or send me a message.

