PREPARE FOR WAR - PROPHECY PRAYER CALL OCT. 3, 2022

This prophecy is- as always when it is live- multifaceted covering an large number of topics. Church, I won't always be with you. Get a notebook, sit down and listen right through without notes. After that. Listen again noting down every time you hear a shift to a new topic. PROPHECY IS A LIVING ACTIVE THING and I won't always be here with a video with my face breaking it down with teaching for you. Learn to feed yourself, those who already know how to, help your brothers and sisters so they can catch up.





What I can remember from this call is:





War is coming, the red horse is loose & its seal is broken





Anger, conflict, misunderstandings among peoples, nations, tribes, even down to married homes will split as peace is taken from the earth





American civil war again mentioned, God said this judgement shall not be turned back and brother will hate brother in this nation





The media will "whip" up the tide until it turns to civil war, they are the main ones stirring the pot to promote hatred and intolerance. Even the so-called 'rival channels' are working for the same system behind the scenes





Deception of false prophets and also those people love to follow their lies. Do not lose your life because of PRIDE church, because you want to support liars out there who take you for gullible fools that will follow them off a cliff





Deserts and loss of fertile areas will be judgements of God to goat nations (desertification is a curse- Hosea 2:3, Zephaniah 2:13, Jer. 23:10, Jer. 51:43)





Death of the saints, martyrdom at the hand of Obama the Beast. Martyrs are a clear part of end-time prophecy and I don't know why people always pretend it is some mythical "left behind" storyline. It is right there in Rev. 6 and will surely come as also spoken of in Matt 24, Luke 21, Mark 13





Laziness of the Church, judged for pride, competition, having no roots in them and will be easily blown away in a time of testing (Mark 4:16-17)





Church judged for calling evil good and good evil (Isaiah 5:20)





Coming of terrible living darkness to the whole world, a physical darkness that can't be seen through that has end times beings in it





Coming of the fallen angels to mate again with women, rise of a new nephilim breed from willing women of this generation





Change of power in America without votes. God said THIS WILL HAPPEN, we will see transfer of power against whoever's wishes, a new order serving a Beast government that is NOT the will of the people





Warning of the Jezebel spirit & the coming of militant feminism around the world. WOMEN BE STRONGLY WARNED





That's all I can remember. The rest is in the call. Whoever can hear one straight hour of prophecy and hear the Father speaking in it, hear Him. Whoever hears and says it is false, or "doom and gloom" or whatever, well... hear yourself. Each will reap what he sows. I am soon leaving Youtube and all platforms, I have other projects I would like to work on. Ten years in this vineyard is enough, I know God is happy with the work I did. God bless you & shalom. 🕊🙏🏽🌺





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Prophecy witnesses to this prayer call- (all these detailed words have been online for 3 years).





Why souls will be taken home, Pt 1:https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/12/begin-to-command-the-souls-march-12-2019/





Why souls will be taken home, Pt 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/03/12/command-the-souls-pt-2-september-18-2018/





Preach to people BEFORE they die, not cry after they're gone: https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/09/27/the-harvest-is-ready-september-27-2021/





The Beast destroying the church: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/24/the-iron-decree-part-2/





Martyrdom, Pt 1: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/10/10/the-blood-of-the-martyrs-september-5-2019/





Martyrdom, Pt 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/05/22/to-be-a-martyr-for-christ-may-22-2020/





Russia & Europe: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/07/the-kings-of-the-east-europe-december-25-2021/

https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/02/26/mirror-mirror-february-26-2021/





Russia & America (too many so here is one): https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/05/02/it-will-be-taken-away-april-30-2022/





USA Civil war: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/07/26/war-is-coming-july-26-2020/





USA Civil war, Pt 2: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/08/13/prepare-for-war-august-13-2020/





These are just some of the documented examples of everything the Lord spoke on this call. 🙏🏽



