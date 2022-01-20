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HOPE FOR ALL: UK Lawyer explains: All Perpetrators, from the TOP to the Person holding the Needle will be Charged.
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3402 views • January 20, 2022
MUST Watch and Understand. There is HOPE: The perpetrators, from the top all the way to the person holding the needle will be charged. They cannot hide. In this brilliant interview, lawyer Anna de Buisseret explains clearly and eloquently how those responsible for causing harm will be held liable under the law in relation to the experimental injections currently being rolled out, especially to young children. She describes how those who have explicitly or implicitly aided and abetted governments in a military grade psychological operation have essentially committed crimes against humanity and that they will inevitably be held accountable, as has happened throughout history.
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