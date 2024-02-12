Even More Chronic Dehydration as a Result of Glyphosate Being Used as a Dessicant

My morning drink regimen and a video increasing the awareness of the fact that glyphosate was first generally used as a desiccant around 1992 on some food crops to make it easier to harvest and to harvest at the same time and how this can affect us and what to do about it. See below for the links mentioned:

[forgot to mention this: Place your distilled water over magnets such as contained in tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep mattress pads (this is my MagneticoSleep.com 15% off distributor link. Or, just apply code: DANNY when checking-out]