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Pathologist Dr Ryan Cole: Laboratory:Seeing Negative Effects of Vax. Healthcare Workers Forced to Vax
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360 views • August 22, 2021
Pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole explains how he is already seeing the negative effects of the vaccine in his laboratory. He also has colleagues in the health care profession that are being forced to get "the jab". And even though there is a shortage of nurses and doctors, forcing them to experiment on their body against their will will just make the shortage even worse. He dug into the "Emergency Use Authorization" and found that this "vaccine" is really called an "investigational vaccine". He also mentions about the Neuremberg code, that humans have the right to NOT be experimented upon, and coereced AGAINST their will for human experimentation. Nazi nurses and doctors were HUNG for doing the exact same thing they're doing now. He explains how health care freedom is a fundamental human right. Mainstream Media: Fear, Suffering, Vaccine... Altruistic Doctors for Wellness: Hope, Early Treatment, Immune Wellness.
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