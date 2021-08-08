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FALSE POSITIVE: The Truth About The PCR Covid Tests
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56 views • August 08, 2021
After more than a year of committing scientific fraud to push false “positives” via PCR testing, the CDC announced it is withdrawing the RT-PCR Diagnostic Panel on December 31st of this year.
The use of PCR tests for covid illness diagnosis is a global scientific fraud, since no PCR instrument can produce quantitative results that might indicate a specific viral load. Yet this CDC-approved testing protocol was relied on to fabricate the “casedemic” illusion which pretended that hundreds of millions of people around the world were infected with covid.
The entire thing was an elaborate quack science hoax, and anyone familiar with PCR technology has known this from the very start.
For more information on what's discussed, visit Truth-Podcast.com
The use of PCR tests for covid illness diagnosis is a global scientific fraud, since no PCR instrument can produce quantitative results that might indicate a specific viral load. Yet this CDC-approved testing protocol was relied on to fabricate the “casedemic” illusion which pretended that hundreds of millions of people around the world were infected with covid.
The entire thing was an elaborate quack science hoax, and anyone familiar with PCR technology has known this from the very start.
For more information on what's discussed, visit Truth-Podcast.com
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