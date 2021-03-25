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The Collective TRAUMA that Myth Reveals | BATMAN and the Ancient Encoded Messages to Break Free of the [V]
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85 views • March 25, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HouseOfM #BitcoinRESET #OZ #WandaVision
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
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Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Zenith of the Alpha 176 Magic Square V Steg Correlation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe-NWPtVjUI
Wrestlemania Related: https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/WrestleMania_37 | https://whatculture.com/wwe/wwe-wrestlemania-37-38-39-dates-locations-confirmed
TB Lightning beat Dallas Stars to win Stanley Cup: https://www.nhl.com/news/tampa-bay-lightning-dallas-stars-game-6-recap/c-319086198
Patrick Leahy Batman Wiki Page: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Patrick_Leahy
Domino Marvel Wiki Page: https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics
Scarlet Witch Marvel Wiki Page: https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics
House of M: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event)
Gigi Young on Mythology and Trauma: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuNnRAOtY0E
Michael Wann Batman / Jamestown Connection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2CHTRvHevA
For All Mankind Series (Jameston Tour): https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7
Disney+ WandaVision: https://www.disneyplus.com/series/wandavision/4SrN28ZjDLwH
Paramoiunt+ Picard: https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/star-trek-picard/
Al Borealis / Scott Wolter Interview: https://youtu.be/7VDujk1rrbg
New Silver Eagle: https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/mint-confirms-2021-american-eagle-coins-will-have-old-and-new-designs
Old Eisenhower Silver Dollar: https://www.currencyandcoin.com/eisenhower-silver-dollar-proof/
Oak Trees to Adorn Notre Dame: https://apnews.com/article/paris-trees-notre-dame-cathedral-forestry-oak-trees-f96b2a8a8358e1a21cef0164d235b949
Dune, The History of Arrakis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGwU7MAyONQ
Books Used: Batman The Long Halloween ; Batman The Haunted Knight ; Book of Symbols ; Inner Reaches of Outer Space & The Power of Myth (both by Joseph Campbell)
EXTRA - Joe Rogan Show 'Bat Virus' Theory Refuted: https://youtu.be/XIXKJXsiBFc
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant
YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant
D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant
Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant
Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant
Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9
Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453
Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben
Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/
Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community
Primer Playlists -
2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4
Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d
Resources -
Zenith of the Alpha 176 Magic Square V Steg Correlation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe-NWPtVjUI
Wrestlemania Related: https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/WrestleMania_37 | https://whatculture.com/wwe/wwe-wrestlemania-37-38-39-dates-locations-confirmed
TB Lightning beat Dallas Stars to win Stanley Cup: https://www.nhl.com/news/tampa-bay-lightning-dallas-stars-game-6-recap/c-319086198
Patrick Leahy Batman Wiki Page: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Patrick_Leahy
Domino Marvel Wiki Page: https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics
Scarlet Witch Marvel Wiki Page: https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics
House of M: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event)
Gigi Young on Mythology and Trauma: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuNnRAOtY0E
Michael Wann Batman / Jamestown Connection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2CHTRvHevA
For All Mankind Series (Jameston Tour): https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7
Disney+ WandaVision: https://www.disneyplus.com/series/wandavision/4SrN28ZjDLwH
Paramoiunt+ Picard: https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/star-trek-picard/
Al Borealis / Scott Wolter Interview: https://youtu.be/7VDujk1rrbg
New Silver Eagle: https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/mint-confirms-2021-american-eagle-coins-will-have-old-and-new-designs
Old Eisenhower Silver Dollar: https://www.currencyandcoin.com/eisenhower-silver-dollar-proof/
Oak Trees to Adorn Notre Dame: https://apnews.com/article/paris-trees-notre-dame-cathedral-forestry-oak-trees-f96b2a8a8358e1a21cef0164d235b949
Dune, The History of Arrakis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGwU7MAyONQ
Books Used: Batman The Long Halloween ; Batman The Haunted Knight ; Book of Symbols ; Inner Reaches of Outer Space & The Power of Myth (both by Joseph Campbell)
EXTRA - Joe Rogan Show 'Bat Virus' Theory Refuted: https://youtu.be/XIXKJXsiBFc
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