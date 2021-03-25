BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Collective TRAUMA that Myth Reveals | BATMAN and the Ancient Encoded Messages to Break Free of the [V]
Skullcap SaVant
Skullcap SaVant
53 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
85 views • March 25, 2021
#BatmanYEARONE #VCipher #SpaceAliensOrBust2021 #HouseOfM #BitcoinRESET #OZ #WandaVision

BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer

PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8

Clubhouse: @skullcap_savant

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Theta.TV: https://www.theta.tv/skullcapsavant

YouTube: https://youtube.com/c/SkullcapSaVant

D-Live: https://dlive.tv/Skullcap_SaVant

Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/skullcap_savant

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/vKkPZDTyoaFv/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/skullcapsavant

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-569413

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Skullcap_SaVant

Flote: https://flote.app/SkullcapSaVant

Medium: https://medium.com/@skullcap-savant

Discord (Public/Lurking): discord.gg/VrmCvmk4e9

Discord (Patreon/Active): https://www.patreon.com/join/Skullcap_SaVant/checkout?rid=6091453

Gab: https://gab.com/Skullcap_SaVant

Twitter: https://twitter.com/santorin_ben

Steam: https://steamcommunity.com/id/Skullcap_SaVant/

Telegram: https://t.me/V_Cipher_Community


Primer Playlists -

2020 Year Zero: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0DhsT73E9yR-NT60uC9xKdlB4

Earth Grid Control Network: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLpSbzbTF0Dhv7alvpD56D-sVxysz0z48d


Resources -

Zenith of the Alpha 176 Magic Square V Steg Correlation: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fe-NWPtVjUI

Wrestlemania Related: https://prowrestling.fandom.com/wiki/WrestleMania_37 | https://whatculture.com/wwe/wwe-wrestlemania-37-38-39-dates-locations-confirmed

TB Lightning beat Dallas Stars to win Stanley Cup: https://www.nhl.com/news/tampa-bay-lightning-dallas-stars-game-6-recap/c-319086198

Patrick Leahy Batman Wiki Page: https://batman.fandom.com/wiki/Patrick_Leahy

Domino Marvel Wiki Page: https://www.marvel.com/characters/domino-neena-thurman/in-comics

Scarlet Witch Marvel Wiki Page: https://www.marvel.com/characters/scarlet-witch-wanda-maximoff/in-comics

House of M: https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/House_of_M_(Event)

Gigi Young on Mythology and Trauma: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UuNnRAOtY0E

Michael Wann Batman / Jamestown Connection: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2CHTRvHevA

For All Mankind Series (Jameston Tour): https://tv.apple.com/us/show/for-all-mankind/umc.cmc.6wsi780sz5tdbqcf11k76mkp7

Disney+ WandaVision: https://www.disneyplus.com/series/wandavision/4SrN28ZjDLwH

Paramoiunt+ Picard: https://www.paramountplus.com/shows/star-trek-picard/

Al Borealis / Scott Wolter Interview: https://youtu.be/7VDujk1rrbg

New Silver Eagle: https://www.coinworld.com/news/precious-metals/mint-confirms-2021-american-eagle-coins-will-have-old-and-new-designs

Old Eisenhower Silver Dollar: https://www.currencyandcoin.com/eisenhower-silver-dollar-proof/

Oak Trees to Adorn Notre Dame: https://apnews.com/article/paris-trees-notre-dame-cathedral-forestry-oak-trees-f96b2a8a8358e1a21cef0164d235b949

Dune, The History of Arrakis: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGwU7MAyONQ

Books Used: Batman The Long Halloween ; Batman The Haunted Knight ; Book of Symbols ; Inner Reaches of Outer Space & The Power of Myth (both by Joseph Campbell)

EXTRA - Joe Rogan Show 'Bat Virus' Theory Refuted: https://youtu.be/XIXKJXsiBFc
Keywords
financial collapsestar warsgreat resethistory mysterytesla techsecrets revealedbitcoin resetwinter solstice resetaryan history
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Authorities Investigate Suspicious Letters Mailed to Election Offices

Douglas Harrington
California&#8217;s Academic Crisis: Majority of Students Fail to Master Reading and Math, New Test Scores Show

California’s Academic Crisis: Majority of Students Fail to Master Reading and Math, New Test Scores Show

Belle Carter
Anthropic AI Model Submitted False Homicide Tip, Philadelphia Police Say

Anthropic AI Model Submitted False Homicide Tip, Philadelphia Police Say

Chase Codewell
DHS Rejects Recommendation For Auto-Activated Body Cameras on ICE Agents

DHS Rejects Recommendation For Auto-Activated Body Cameras on ICE Agents

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

U.S. Authorities Dismantle Crypto Scam Network, Seize 112 Servers and 241 Websites

Sterling Ashworth
Trump Says Government Leakers &#8220;Should Be Shot&#8221;

Trump Says Government Leakers “Should Be Shot”

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy