Mexico Makes Massive Move as Mining Exploration Restarts in 2026

Acapulco, Gro. The Secretary of Economy, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubón, said that in 2026 Mexico will restart large scale mining exploration. He said pending permits will move faster and processing times will shorten to support new investment. The goal is to protect the country’s supply chain security as global geopolitical tension grows.

He said access to minerals and mineral processing will shape both competitiveness and supply chain security. He highlighted this during the opening of the 36th International Mining Convention and noted that mining projects take long periods to mature.

He celebrated that, after a long period of stagnation, the first three environmental permits for the mining industry have finally been approved. He said, “at last, Pedro, we got the first three pending permits.”

Ebrard noted the close working relationship with the Mining Chamber and mining engineers throughout the year on water, regulations, and permits. He also thanked the industry for its support to Acapulco after Hurricane Otis and to other regions in the country.

He said the government and the mining sector share commitments to sustainability and to labor and environmental responsibility. He added that the Mexico Plan requires a strong mining industry to protect national competitiveness.

He closed by delivering recognition on behalf of President Claudia Sheinbaum and by inviting the sector to work together through 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, and 2030 to give Mexico the mining, engineering, and processing capacity it needs to protect supply chain security and support the nation’s well being.

