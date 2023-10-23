Create New Account
BRITS Were Shocked By What They Saw! Russian 'Su-57' Shot Down Seven Enemy Fighters In One Day!
The Prisoner
8816 Subscribers
392 views
Published Monday

While the United States carefully protects its F-35 from any possible clashes, using this fighter jet only against Afghan farmers, the Russian Military Department continues to increase the combat potential of its 5th-generation Su-57 fighter, using it against the modern combat-ready Ukrainian army and NATO forces............

*****************************************************

Support BORZZIKMAN :

Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167

WebMoney:

Z287850237751 (USD)

E356280180033 (EUR)

Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

Keywords
natosu-57russian fighter

