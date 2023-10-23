BRITS Were Shocked By What They Saw! Russian 'Su-57' Shot Down Seven Enemy Fighters In One Day!

While the United States carefully protects its F-35 from any possible clashes, using this fighter jet only against Afghan farmers, the Russian Military Department continues to increase the combat potential of its 5th-generation Su-57 fighter, using it against the modern combat-ready Ukrainian army and NATO forces............
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.