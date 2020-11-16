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Biden, Harris, Pelosi Latest Vocal Prints & Sham Watermark Sting Psyop w/ Sharry Edwards
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151 views • November 16, 2020
Sarah Westall

The great Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to share her latest vocal print analysis on Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. She compares their print to prominent figures that may surprise you. It puts into focus why it’s so important for us to fight back agains this massive voter fraud. I also discuss the ongoing watermark ballot sting psyop circulating throughout the independent media. I explain why it’s a psyop and what the purpose of it is.

You can learn more about her work at SoundHealthOptions also be sure to sign up for her free classes and learn how to do this analysis yourself. See the next class times and schedules at SoundHealthOptions.com/recent-events

See the show on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more – Sign up at SarahWestall.TV

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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
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trumppelosibidenpsyopharrissarah westallsharry edwardsvocal printssham watermark sting
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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