Biden, Harris, Pelosi Latest Vocal Prints & Sham Watermark Sting Psyop w/ Sharry Edwards

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The great Sharry Edwards rejoins the program to share her latest vocal print analysis on Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. She compares their print to prominent figures that may surprise you. It puts into focus why it’s so important for us to fight back agains this massive voter fraud. I also discuss the ongoing watermark ballot sting psyop circulating throughout the independent media. I explain why it’s a psyop and what the purpose of it is.
You can learn more about her work at SoundHealthOptions also be sure to sign up for her free classes and learn how to do this analysis yourself. See the next class times and schedules at SoundHealthOptions.com/recent-events
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MUSIC CREDITS: “The Battle of 1066” by Patrick Patrikios – licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio