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Praying Mama's and Papa's
Colossians 1:3 |
We give thanks to God and the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, praying always for you,
Jude 1:20 |
But ye, beloved, building up yourselves on your most holy faith, praying in the Holy Ghost,
Daniel 6:11 |
Then these men assembled, and found Daniel praying and making supplication before his God.
Luke 1:10 |
And the whole multitude of the people were praying without at the time of incense.
Luke 9:18 |
And it came to pass, as he was alone praying, his disciples were with him: and he asked them, saying, Whom say the people that I am?
1 Corinthians 11:4 |
Every man praying or prophesying, having his head covered, dishonoureth his head.
National Liberty Alliance to learn our Constitution www.nationallibertyalliance.org
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God Bless,
Sherri Lynn