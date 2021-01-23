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FREEDOM REIGNS - Our nation is in DISTRESS - House of Representatives violate the Constitution
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71 views • January 23, 2021
The United States of America is in DISTRESS. Flying the American Flag upside-down is not a sign of disrespect, but actually a formal way of communicating distress.
Our "elected officials" in the U. S. House of Representatives violated our Constitution. Embedded in the video is this explanation:
Alan Dershowitz, an emeritus professor at Harvard Law School who was part of a group of lawyers representing President Trump at the Senate impeachment hearing, believes the US Constitution no longer matters.
During the impeachment of Donald Trump, Congress broke two records. The first is obvious. The House impeached the president for the second time, which has never happened in the history of the United States. While his remarks about his supporters last week were unsettling, they fell short of the Constitutional rationale for removal, prompting the House of Representatives to break another record, less obvious but more important.
In one day, they violated six separate provisions of the Constitution."
Embedded video: "Constitution Means Nothing," from https://youtu.be/PhasEkEUN18
Our "elected officials" in the U. S. House of Representatives violated our Constitution. Embedded in the video is this explanation:
Alan Dershowitz, an emeritus professor at Harvard Law School who was part of a group of lawyers representing President Trump at the Senate impeachment hearing, believes the US Constitution no longer matters.
During the impeachment of Donald Trump, Congress broke two records. The first is obvious. The House impeached the president for the second time, which has never happened in the history of the United States. While his remarks about his supporters last week were unsettling, they fell short of the Constitutional rationale for removal, prompting the House of Representatives to break another record, less obvious but more important.
In one day, they violated six separate provisions of the Constitution."
Embedded video: "Constitution Means Nothing," from https://youtu.be/PhasEkEUN18
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