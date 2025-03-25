BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
"More Young Men Becoming Politically Conservative"
The 2024 US elections showed a new political trend emerging in America.  More 18-to-24-year old men say they're more conservative politically.  26% of those men identify as conservative, five points higher than 25-to-29-year old men.  Young women though continue to become more liberal compared to their counterparts.  Will young men continue this trend and become stalwarts for Republican politics?  We'll look at all this in my latest video report.

Keywords
young men becoming politically conservativeyoung men voted for trumpyoung women becoming more liberalyoung men want to marry laterwant children laterfeel political despair
