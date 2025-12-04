The Truth About Mouse Utopia!

In this Wednesday Night Live on 3 December 2025, philosopher Stefan Molyneux delves into the Mouse Utopia Experiment, or Universe 25, conducted by John B. Calhoun, exploring its implications on societal behaviors and psychological breakdowns. We examine the setup and outcomes of this study, where unlimited resources led to self-destructive behaviors among a mouse population. The discussion highlights the relationship between environment and mental health, urging caution in making direct comparisons to human society. We address the criticisms of Calhoun's methodology, the ethical concerns of using animals in experiments, and the relevance of these findings to contemporary issues like urban overcrowding and social isolation. The conversation encourages listeners to reflect on the necessity of promoting human excellence and combating isolation within our communities to avoid the pitfalls illustrated by the experiment.





SUBSCRIBE TO ME ON X! https://x.com/StefanMolyneux





Follow me on Youtube! https://www.youtube.com/@freedomain1





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!





You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025