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Like Magic, Military Building Housing Vaccines for Italian Military Goes up In Flames After Mandatory Order Issued
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402 views • December 19, 2021
From VIDMAX
Like a sign from god, or just someone who is definitely against taking the vaccine, the building housing the ones for the Italian Military just happened to go up in flames shortly after the government demanded all troops be vaxxed.
Like a sign from god, or just someone who is definitely against taking the vaccine, the building housing the ones for the Italian Military just happened to go up in flames shortly after the government demanded all troops be vaxxed.
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