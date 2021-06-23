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Is Today's KKK Super Lazy ... or are They Pure Genius?
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40 views • June 23, 2021
The modern day KKK and white supremacists groups seem to be absent from the modern scene, they are barely active. Of course, the progressive movement is basically carrying their water in terms of their racist activities, burning down black owned businesses, getting back at "the man." Why bother to lift a racist finger when the progressives do all the damage and drive new recruits directly to you?
#kkk #progressives #racism
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#kkk #progressives #racism
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