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Drink the 💩 water and you'll be happy: Marc Morano on Bill Gates and the enduring climate emergency
Bill Gates
Bill Gates
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25 views • April 05, 2021
Rebel News, February 22, 2021

Marc Morano of Climate Depot chats with Ezra Levant about owning nothing and still being happy.
READ MORE http://rebelne.ws/37wkKJg

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