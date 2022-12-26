Voice Of NFSC Protesters: It's Our Duty

https://gnews.org/articles/623604
Summary：On December 23rd, it is the 34th day of the New Federal State of China (NFSC)'s Say No to Evil protest. As Christmas approaches, people are sitting comfortably at home with their family enjoying the precious and cheerful holiday season. But our fellow fighters did not stop for a moment and continued on the front lines to protest.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.