US does us a favor exposing the true animal nature of humanity - RT Editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan

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"I continue to like Trump, no matter what, because he isn't a hypocrite. America used to conceal its motives like an old ugly woman hides behind a veil. Now, they post comic book violence on official accounts. They do us a favor exposing the true animal nature of humanity." - RT Editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan. (A recent survivor of breast cancer)