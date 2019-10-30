Top 10 health benefits of broccolli

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broccoli. It is one of the healthiest vegetables.
It's reputed to benefit digestion, the cardiovascular system and the immune system, and to have anti-inflammatory and even cancer-preventing properties. Plus, broccoli is low in sodium and calories, at about 31 calories per serving. It's also a fat-free vegetable.