https://gettr.com/post/p2b9hcy8be6
3/12/2023 Miles Guo: “Xi the Dead Emperor” won’t survive beyond the year 2025, but the disasters that he brings to humanity will go beyond anyone’s imagination!
#endingOfXitheDeadEmperor #huclearWar #KingofMiddleEast #RussiaUkraineWar #disasterOfHumanity
3/12/2023 文贵直播：习死皇活不过2025，他带给人类的灾难大到你无法想象！
#习死皇结局 #核战争 #中东之王 #俄乌战争 #人类灾难
