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The Other News You'll Never Hear On TV 08-17-2021
hummingbird027
hummingbird027
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10 views • August 17, 2021
https://news.gab.com/2021/07/29/important-download-covid-vaccine-religious-exemption-documents-here/

Buy a piece of Israel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCm44Sv26FxnmWiuP3JEHRIw/videos

Revelation 18:23 "and all nations were deceived by your pharmakeia."

https://www.bitchute.com/video/9Ci2jK1yFoOd/ - A Final Warning to Humanity from Former Pfizer Chief Scientist Michael Yeadon
https://www.khouse.org/articles/2011/1018/
http://www.contendingfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads2/Pharmacy-Drugs-Sorcery-IG-Farbin.pdf

Seeing The Unseeable with DR. Michael S. Heiser - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=86005r3XbB8

The Coming Blackout | Pastor John Lomacang - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UY8jAI9Ept4
Top Cardiologist Warns About the Imminent Rapture of the Church | Dr. Sam Kojoglanian - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C6X8PiHWBTw
https://nojabforme.info/
https://www.iceagefarmer.com/docs/AbsoluteZero.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VT4lY6HWdfA – Ice Age Farmer “Absolute Zero”

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Most know by now, our time together on the internet is quickly coming to a close.

John 9:4 - While it is daytime, we must do the works of Him who sent Me. Night is coming, when no one can work.

John 12:35 - Then Jesus told them, "For a little while longer, the Light will be among you. Walk while you have the Light, so that darkness will not overtake you. The one who walks in the darkness does not know where he is going.

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My videos are not monetized due to the nature of my content, so all donations are very appreciated. It helps in many ways to keep me on the internet. Thanks for coming by and listening:) Yahweh bless you and keep you forever and ever!
Keywords
censorshipholy spiritlovesalvationprayerprophecyyeshuafaithyahwehdcdemonsfalsefastingrepentancepopeprophetjoyezekiel 38betrayalend-timesgogmagog39isaiah 17violet
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