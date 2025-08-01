BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
This Week's Breaking News On The AI Agenda | News Behind the News
JMC Broadcasting
JMC Broadcasting
60 followers
6 views • 22 hours ago

In this explosive segment of News Behind the News, Sean Morgan exposes the latest developments in the global AI agenda—revealing how artificial intelligence is being weaponized for control, surveillance, and societal manipulation.


From deepfake propaganda to predictive policing, this critical update uncovers the hidden dangers and urgent truths behind the rapid rollout of AI technologies.


Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting


Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/

social credit systemtranshumanismsurveillance statedigital tyrannytruth movementfourth industrial revolutionpredictive policingneural networksartificial intelligence dangerssean morgantechnocratic controlklaus schwabgreat resetcognitive warfarewef agendanews behind the newsai ethicsweaponized aisocietal manipulationai censorshipai governanceai agendadeepfake propagandamachine learning risksprivacy erosion
