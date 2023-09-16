Create New Account
INTENTIONALLY TRAPPED: Family Escaped Maui Police KILL ZONE By Disobeying Cops, Saw NOTHING On Hwy
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weaponhttps://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf


weather warfare, nwo, surveillance, directed energy weapons, geo engineering, maui, climate hoax, fires, eco terrorism, terra forming, great reset, manufactured drought, manufactured fires, 15 minute cities

