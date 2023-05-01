🇨🇦 S.O.S. to 🇺🇸 United States - International distress Call for Help! 🇨🇦 S.O.S.

🚨 Save Our Souls! 🚨
🇨🇦 S.O.S. to 🇺🇸 United States International distress Call for help!
Canadian's under attack! Help and send SOS call anonymously!
🇺🇸 will help if asked by 🇨🇦 or other's S.O.S. - International distress Call
🇨🇦 SAVE OUR SOULS 🇺🇸 for help!
Please Copy, Print and Mail this message:
SOS
FROM
CANADA
TO THE UNITED STATES
Mail to Address:
Campaign4America
P.O. Box 225
Nutley NJ
07110
That's it! An International call for Help from the tyranny in Canada! With no tracking to sender any country can send this message to help Canadians
More powerful than you know!
🇨🇦 Save Our Souls 🇺🇸
