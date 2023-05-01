🇨🇦 S.O.S. to 🇺🇸 United States - International distress Call for Help! 🇨🇦 S.O.S.

🚨 Save Our Souls! 🚨

Please Copy, Print and Mail this message:

Mail to Address:

Campaign4America

P.O. Box 225

Nutley NJ

07110

That's it! An International call for Help from the tyranny in Canada! With no tracking to sender any country can send this message to help Canadians

More powerful than you know!

