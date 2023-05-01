Create New Account
🇨🇦 S.O.S. to 🇺🇸 United States - International distress Call for Help! 🇨🇦 S.O.S.
redmilesaloon
Published 20 hours ago |

🚨 Save Our Souls! 🚨

🇨🇦 S.O.S. to 🇺🇸 United States International distress Call for help!

Canadian's under attack! Help and send SOS call anonymously!

🇺🇸 will help if asked by 🇨🇦 or other's S.O.S. - International distress Call

🇨🇦 SAVE OUR SOULS 🇺🇸 for help!

Please Copy, Print and Mail this message:

SOS

FROM

CANADA

TO THE UNITED STATES

Mail to Address:

Campaign4America

P.O. Box 225

Nutley NJ

07110

That's it! An International call for Help from the tyranny in Canada! With no tracking to sender any country can send this message to help Canadians

More powerful than you know!

🇨🇦 Save Our Souls 🇺🇸

Keywords
communismcanadatrudeauinternationalsosc11save our souls

