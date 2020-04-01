Coronavirus testing kits heading to the UK found to be contaminated with Covid19!!

Testing kits which were headed to the UK have been found to be contaminated with coronavirus.

The Government has said that it aims to boost the rate of tests to 25,000 every day by the end of April at the latest and has asked private companies to help drive up test production.



But one production firm, Luxembourg-based manufacturer Eurofins, told UK labs on Monday that deliveries would be delayed as core parts had been contaminated with coronavirus, the Telegraph reported.



This shouldn't significantly affect the UK's testing efforts, Government sources told the paper.

The news comes after days of confusion over how much testing the UK is doing.



Cabinet minister Michael Gove said on Sunday that the UK had met its target for this stage of the coronavirus response with 10,000 tests done that day.



But Public Health England later released figures showing that just over 8,000 tests had been done in the previous 24 hours, although the NHS had capacity for more than 10,000.



Meanwhile a former director of the World Health Organisation has criticised the UK's testing efforts .