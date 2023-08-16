In Search Of The Edge: An Inquiry Into The Shape Of The Earth And The Disappearance Of Andrea Barns



IN SEARCH OF THE EDGE is a comprehensive documentary proving, fairly conclusively, that the earth is flat!



Humorous, thought-provoking, and at once both absurdist and matter-of-fact, it presents a carefully constructed argument from a definite, well-researched "flat-earth" point of view, while dismissing the "global earth" doctrine as little more than an elaborate hoax.



The film is comprised of the conventional documentary mix of elements, including interviews with experts, stock footage, still photographs, and animation, and is woven together with the story of Andrea Barns, a Canadian woman who devoted her life to convincing the world that the earth is flat.



This is an essential lesson in media literacy for a generation plugged into television. Provoke critical thinking in your students and help them to become aware of the devices used in documentary media; the history of scientific paradigms; and their own willingness to take things at face value.



