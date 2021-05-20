Dr Tenpenny and Rachel Celler talk about the Vaccine Depopulation Agenda - WOW!

If you are a Christian, then you really need to hear this. If you're not, then you should be.(I read all comments on this channel - ASK.)- "This is a depopulation agenda"- Assume that all vaccines of any kind from this point on are designed to sterilize you, your children and grandchildren (YOUR POSTERITY)- The LEADERSHIP of both Protestant and Catholic Christian organizations have turned a blind eye to the fact that the vaccines contain aborted baby cells, pig, monkey and other alien to human tissues and are LOCK-STEP in line with pushing this demonic agenda - think about that for a minute.- People have become addicted to fear and OBEY those who provided the fear (as planned)- People have become mindless drones who are also addicted to being told what to do rather than making informed sensible decisions for themselves.- Christians who give-in to the demonic Ritual Masking and Voluntarily allow their temples to be desecrated by potentially DNA altering "vaccines" are relinquishing the authority of God for the authority of man and Satan.- Okay, let's say you blew it concerning all this; Is it too late you might ask? Watch the video all the way through - I believe she supplies the biblical answer to that question.{YAHWEH(God) speaking} "My people are destroyed for lack of knowledge: because thou hast rejected knowledge, I will also reject thee, that thou shalt be no priest to me: seeing thou hast forgotten the law of thy God, I will also forget thy children." Hosea 4:6Did you know that if you are a believer in Jesus who is the High Priest, and therefore each believer, YOU, are also a priest? Have you ignored and rejected true knowledge and truth? Have you forgotten the law of thy God?About the guest speaker:What sets Rachel apart from most nurses, doctors, scientists, and especially academic leaders is her understanding of the origins of disease. People have been deceived from lack of knowledge. Her naturally better approach considers the condition of the whole person: mind, body, and spirit. Learn the truth about how to reverse disease naturally at home."If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:14Find Rachel Celler at www.TheForensicNurse.org17 Goals to enslave humanity high resolution image:BTW, has anyone ever noticed that the United Nations logo is a literal Flat Earth Map, surrounded by the symbol of Roman Domion and Power(think Vatican)?#vaccines #Rachel-Celler #covidThe Forensic Nurse, Natural Healing, Rachel Celler