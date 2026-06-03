St. Petersburg Oil Terminal JSC was targeted by Ukraine drones, early this morning

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From early morning, St. Petersburg is fending off massive attacks from Ukrainian kamikaze drones (AN-196 "Lutiy", FP-2), the target of which, apparently, was the "St. Petersburg Oil Terminal" JSC.
In turn, the governor of the Leningrad region stated that 50 UAVs were shot down over the region.
Also, the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is scheduled to take place from June 3 to 6 in St. Petersburg.
Footage from St. Petersburg was filmed by local residents and published by Ukrainian channel.
@Intelslava