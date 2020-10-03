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‘Lies are being told everywhere’: Alan Jones
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66 views • October 03, 2020
Sky News host Alan Jones says there is no evidence to justify the suffering, the lockdown and the enforced wearing of masks because the coronavirus curve “couldn't be flatter” in Australia. “Where is the evidence that has frightened people into believing they are all at risk?” Mr Jones said. “There is none”. Mr Jones said why isn’t “the Constitution being defended". “Why has Australia become victim of the unlawful behaviour of governments?" He said, “lies are being told everywhere”. Mr Jones also said today marks the day “Melbourne's lockdown will surpass the length of that which happened in Wuhan”. “The residents of Melbourne's North and Western suburbs have clocked up 11 weeks in isolation”. He said Melbourne is the only place in the world with measures such as this.
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