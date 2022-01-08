And We Know 8.1.2022 NWO on full DISPLAY! We SEE IT, the OLD Guard is flailing & desperate. Stay informed! PRAY!

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LT of And We Know
It really does appear that the enemy is throwing as much fear into the human heart as possible. Monkeys, war in Asia, in Serbia and more. They see the threat of a huge loss coming.. we are aware of their schemes…let’s see what they are up to today.
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