Communism Full Speed Ahead...The U.S. Is Quickly Turning Red!

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 9.9.2022





OBIDEN PLANNING TO 'PROTECT' US FROM CA$H

https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/biden-planning-protect-us-cash-beginning-dec-13/





EXECUTIVE ORDER 14067 :-\

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets





OBIDEN APPOINTS SATANIST AS A MONKEYPOX COORDINATOR :-o

https://www.independentsentinel.com/biden-appoints-satanist-as-a-monkeypox-coordinator-fav-of-dems/





Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1





Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net





Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2





Augusto on YouTube... (Teachings Only - All others on Brighteon)

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVBzMEBbLEO-poZaNo4wLTA/playlists





Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance





Contact Info:





Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL 32064





Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK 74571-0317





Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]





Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news as seen through the lens of Bible Prophecy.





Often the discussion takes them into fascinating topics which are not usually discussed in Churches and Christian programs. If you are looking for a news report that is different and looks at the news in a fresh new different light, you are definitely going to enjoy listening to his podcast.