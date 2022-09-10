Create New Account
Communism Full Speed Ahead...The U.S. Is Quickly Turning Red!
The Appearance
Published 2 months ago |

END TIME NEWS REPORT * 9.9.2022


OBIDEN PLANNING TO 'PROTECT' US FROM CA$H

https://www.wnd.com/2022/08/biden-planning-protect-us-cash-beginning-dec-13/


EXECUTIVE ORDER 14067 :-\

https://www.presidency.ucsb.edu/documents/executive-order-14067-ensuring-responsible-development-digital-assets


OBIDEN APPOINTS SATANIST AS A MONKEYPOX COORDINATOR :-o

https://www.independentsentinel.com/biden-appoints-satanist-as-a-monkeypox-coordinator-fav-of-dems/


Listen to Larry Taylor, Chuck Wilson and Augusto Perez discuss the latest headline news as seen through the lens of Bible Prophecy.


Often the discussion takes them into fascinating topics which are not usually discussed in Churches and Christian programs. If you are looking for a news report that is different and looks at the news in a fresh new different light, you are definitely going to enjoy listening to his podcast.

current eventsnewschristianitybible prophecycommentarycommentsaugusto perezblog talk radioend time news report

