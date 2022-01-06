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VAXX kills sportmanship award winner in his sleep
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774 views • January 06, 2022
ZACHARY "ICE" ICENOGLE.
GOFUNDME:
"In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations that will be split between three places:
Ira Jones Middle School where Zach made an impact within the FBI program, the drama department and all the teachers he knew via his mom, Tabitha Galaty, an 8th grade science teacher.
Plainfield Central High School where Zach was an excelled athlete in basketball and volleyball as well as a devoted member of PCHS Choir and NHS. He was the light and goodness in the halls and classrooms all four years.
Carthage College where Zach was given one semester where he should have gotten seven more. As only a freshman, he made sure to involve himself 110%. His ultimate passion was playing Rocket League for the Esports team.
His mother and sister would like to express their utmost gratitude and appreciation for thinking of them during this time and circumstance.
Long Live Ice."
SOURCES:
1. https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/239
2. https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/225
3. https://www.gofundme.com/f/ices-legacy
4. https://t.me/covidvaccineinjuries/4269

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deathpfizervaxxzach icenogle
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