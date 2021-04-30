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Russia recruitment videos diversity and inclusion Taking down of America and the Feminizing of Americans and our military.
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76 views • April 30, 2021
Russia recruitment videos diversity and inclusion Russia prepares to fight high heels and pumps the USA Military must see the video that they produced for their citizens! The Betrayal of America by our so-called leaders
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